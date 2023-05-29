Special envoy's European tour signals China role in promoting peace is widely accepted: experts

08:33, May 29, 2023 By Xu Yelu ( Global Times

China's Special Representative for Eurasian Affairs Li Hui's trip to Ukraine, Poland, France, Germany, the EU headquarters in Belgium and Russia has sent an important signal that these parties accept China's crucial role in promoting peace talks, reflecting the changes of the times, Chinese experts said on Sunday.

Li held talkswith Russian Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov, Russian Deputy Foreign Minister Mikhail Galuzin and Russian Deputy Foreign Minister Andrei Rudenko in Moscow on Friday, the Chinese Foreign Ministry said in a statement.

Both sides agreed that the visit further deepened political mutual trust, consolidated the political foundation and public opinion foundation of the two peoples, injecting new and strong impetus for bilateral all-round practical cooperation, the ministry said.

On the Ukraine crisis, Li reiterated that China always adheres to the purposes and principles of the UN Charter, maintains an objective and fair stance, and actively promotes peace talks. He said that China always stands on the side of peace, dialogue and the right side of history.

By adhering to the principle of balance during this visit, the special representative not only built a bridge of information transmission between Ukraine and Russia, but also conveyed the concerns of Europe, an important "stakeholder," and helped all parties rebuild a serious, reliable, and effective communication channel, experts said.

As China's first practical diplomatic peacemaking efforts in helping solve the Ukraine crisis, Li's visit once again demonstrates China's fundamental aim of a peaceful settlement of the Russia-Ukraine conflict and shows China's consistent attitude as a major responsible country, Gao Jian, a scholar from Shanghai International Studies University and China Forum expert told the Global Times on Sunday.

It also shows that China will be more actively involved in international affairs in the future, contributing its strength and solutions to the world, as the world needs China, Gao said.

In addition, China's substantive and constructive efforts to promote peace talks have not only further resonated with most countries, but also significantly enhanced their confidence in the gradual realization of peace, observers noted.

The most important signal is that those parties are accepting China's crucial role in promoting peace talks, Cui Heng, an assistant research fellow from the Center for Russian Studies of East China Normal University, told the Global Times. No officials from Ukraine, Russia, the EU or Poland refused the meeting, indicating that the parties, even if they could not reach a consensus, at least accepted China's participation in promoting peace.

Citing Western officials familiar with the talks, The Wall Street Journal published an article on Saturday saying that it is too early to dismiss Beijing's efforts, and "questioned China's ability to act as an honest broker in any negotiations, given how closely it is aligned with Moscow." The officials said they didn't think peace would be possible until Russian troops withdraw from Ukraine, according to The Wall Street Journal.

China has rich experience and a profound understanding of the peaceful settlement of international disputes through consultation, which means China is the best choice, Gao said in response.

Some Western media outlets' attempts to write off China's ability are a result of pure jealousy and fear. It is unreasonable and absurd that China, as a builder or contributor to peace, should be questioned by a group of people who have provoked the conflict, experts said.

