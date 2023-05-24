Ukraine to set up Marine Corps: president

Xinhua) 09:09, May 24, 2023

KIEV, May 23 (Xinhua) -- Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky announced on Tuesday that his country will create the Marine Corps.

"Today I have the honor to announce that a decision has been made to significantly increase the potential of the Ukrainian Marines -- to create the Marine Corps," Zelensky said in a post on Telegram after visiting the frontline positions of the Ukrainian army in the eastern Donetsk region.

The Ukrainian authorities will do their utmost to make the Marine Corps an important and strong branch of troops, Zelensky said.

The government will also work to create new brigades of the Ukrainian Marines, he added.

The Ukrainian Naval Forces, a branch of the Ukrainian Armed Forces, currently consists of surface forces, naval aviation, marines, artillery, support units and educational institutions.

