Putin, Ramaphosa discuss global food security, Ukrainian crisis in telephone call
MOSCOW, May 12 (Xinhua) -- Russian President Vladimir Putin discussed global food security and the settlement of the Ukrainian crisis during a telephone conversation on Friday with South African President Cyril Ramaphosa.
The Russian side confirmed its readiness to supply needy African countries with substantial amounts of grain and fertiliser, including no-cost deliveries, the Kremlin said.
Putin welcomed Ramaphosa's proposition with regard to the participation of a group of African leaders in potential discussions on the prospects for a resolution of the Ukrainian conflict, according to the Kremlin.
Putin "set forth his principled assessments of the destructive line pursued by the Kiev regime and its patrons," adding the Russian side had always been open toward working on a diplomatic settlement of the Ukrainian crisis.
Both leaders agreed on the importance of maintaining close coordination during their preparations for the upcoming BRICS Summit in August, and the Russia-Africa Summit in July.
The leaders also discussed key issues for the Russia-South Africa strategic partnership, and agreed on the importance of developing mutually beneficial relations in a range of fields.
