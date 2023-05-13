China special envoy to visit Ukraine, Poland, France, Germany, Russia
BEIJING, May 12 (Xinhua) -- Special Representative of the Chinese Government on Eurasian Affairs Li Hui will visit Ukraine, Poland, France, Germany and Russia to communicate with all parties on the political settlement of the Ukraine crisis starting from May 15, a Chinese foreign ministry spokesperson said Friday.
Spokesperson Wang Wenbin made the remarks at a regular press conference in response to a related question.
He pointed out that since the outbreak of the Ukraine crisis, China has been actively promoting peace talks in an objective and just manner, adding that Li's visit to relevant countries shows China's commitment to promoting peace talks and fully demonstrates that China firmly stands on the side of peace.
At present, the Ukraine crisis is still escalating, and spillover effects continue to appear. The international community is increasingly calling for a ceasefire to stop the war and ease the situation, Wang noted.
China is willing to continue to play a constructive role in building more international consensus on the ceasefire, the cessation of war, the opening of peace talks, and the avoidance of escalation of the situation, and make China's contribution to promoting the political settlement of the Ukraine crisis, Wang said.
Photos
Related Stories
- Role of U.S. in Russia-Ukraine conflict: "We want dollars, not peace"
- Türkiye rejects U.S. proposal to send Russian-made air defense system to Ukraine: FM
- Russian and Ukrainian delegates brawl at meeting in Türkiye
- Moscow condemns Ukraine for Kremlin drone attack while Kiev denies involvement
- China calls for avoiding escalation in Ukraine crisis after Kremlin drone attack
- Russia says Ukraine tried to strike Kremlin with drones while Kiev denies involvement
- Ukraine implements 18 pct of NATO standards: defense minister
- Beijing's role as peacemaker gains stature
- Britain fully responsible for supplying depleted uranium weapons to Ukraine: Kremlin
- Zelensky thanks China for offering humanitarian assistance to Ukraine
Copyright © 2023 People's Daily Online. All Rights Reserved.