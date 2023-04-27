Zelensky thanks China for offering humanitarian assistance to Ukraine

Xinhua) 09:56, April 27, 2023

BEIJING, April 26 (Xinhua) -- Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky on Wednesday thanked China for offering humanitarian assistance to Ukraine, saying China is welcomed to play an important role in restoring peace and resolving the Ukraine crisis through diplomatic means.

He made the remarks while talking to Chinese President Xi Jinping over phone.

(Web editor: Zhang Kaiwei, Liang Jun)