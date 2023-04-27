China always stands on the side of peace: Xi

Xinhua) 09:47, April 27, 2023

BEIJING, April 26 (Xinhua) -- Chinese President Xi Jinping said on Wednesday that on the Ukraine crisis, China always stands on the side of peace, and China's core position is to promote peace via talks.

He made the remarks while talking to his Ukrainian counterpart, Volodymyr Zelensky, over phone.

