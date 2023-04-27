Home>>
Dialogue the only viable way out for Ukraine crisis: Xi
(Xinhua) 09:50, April 27, 2023
BEIJING, April 26 (Xinhua) -- Chinese President Xi Jinping said on Wednesday that dialogue and negotiations are the only viable way out for the Ukraine crisis, and no one wins a nuclear war.
He made the remarks while talking to his Ukrainian counterpart, Volodymyr Zelensky, over phone.
