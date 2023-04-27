Dialogue the only viable way out for Ukraine crisis: Xi

Xinhua) 09:50, April 27, 2023

BEIJING, April 26 (Xinhua) -- Chinese President Xi Jinping said on Wednesday that dialogue and negotiations are the only viable way out for the Ukraine crisis, and no one wins a nuclear war.

He made the remarks while talking to his Ukrainian counterpart, Volodymyr Zelensky, over phone.

(Web editor: Zhang Kaiwei, Liang Jun)