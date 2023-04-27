Home>>
China to send special envoy to mediate Ukraine crisis: Xi
(Xinhua) 09:45, April 27, 2023
BEIJING, April 26 (Xinhua) -- Chinese President Xi Jinping said on Wednesday that China will send a special representative of the Chinese government on Eurasian affairs to visit Ukraine and other countries to conduct in-depth communication with all parties on the political settlement of the Ukraine crisis.
He made the remarks while talking to his Ukrainian counterpart, Volodymyr Zelensky, over phone.
(Web editor: Zhang Kaiwei, Liang Jun)
Photos
Related Stories
- Toxic friendship -- How Washington exploits Ukraine crisis to shackle Europe
- Xi says dialogue only viable way out for Ukraine crisis
- China ready to issue joint call with France for political settlement of Ukraine crisis: Xi
- Full text: China's Position on the Political Settlement of the Ukraine Crisis
- Chinese envoy calls for efforts to open door for political settlement of Ukraine crisis
About People's Daily Online | Join Us | Contact Us
Copyright © 2023 People's Daily Online. All Rights Reserved.
Copyright © 2023 People's Daily Online. All Rights Reserved.