China to send special envoy to mediate Ukraine crisis: Xi

Xinhua) 09:45, April 27, 2023

BEIJING, April 26 (Xinhua) -- Chinese President Xi Jinping said on Wednesday that China will send a special representative of the Chinese government on Eurasian affairs to visit Ukraine and other countries to conduct in-depth communication with all parties on the political settlement of the Ukraine crisis.

He made the remarks while talking to his Ukrainian counterpart, Volodymyr Zelensky, over phone.

(Web editor: Zhang Kaiwei, Liang Jun)