Role of U.S. in Russia-Ukraine conflict: "We want dollars, not peace"

Cartoon by Ma Hongliang

Since the Russia-Ukraine conflict broke out, the U.S. has been continuously providing weapons for Ukraine, fueling the conflict in an attempt to make gains from it.

On May 9, the U.S. Department of Defense announced a new security assistance package totaling $1.2 billion to help Ukraine bolster its air defenses.

According to statistics released by the Pentagon, the U.S. has committed $36.9 billion in security assistance to Ukraine since February 2022.

The U.S.' continuous military assistance to Ukraine is not conducive to talks between Russia and Ukraine, but will protract the conflict. By providing weapons for Ukraine, the U.S. military-industrial complex has raked in huge profits.

As the conflict escalates, the U.S. has caused anxiety in Europe.

On one hand, as Europe beefs up military support for Ukraine, the benefits generated are reaped by American arms dealers. On the other hand, as Europe follows the U.S. to impose sanctions on Russia, it encounters an energy crisis. To get out of the crisis, it has to purchase energy from the U.S. at a higher price.

Washington doesn't care about world peace, but is interested in profiting.

