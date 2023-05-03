Ukraine implements 18 pct of NATO standards: defense minister

Xinhua) 11:16, May 03, 2023

KIEV, May 2 (Xinhua) -- Ukrainian Defense Minister Oleksii Reznikov said that his country had implemented 18 percent of the standards of the North Atlantic Treaty Organization (NATO), the Interfax-Ukraine news agency reported Tuesday.

By the end of this year, Ukraine aims to perform between 30 percent and 35 percent of the alliance's standards, Reznikov said.

Ukraine does not need to implement 100 percent of the standards to become a member of the organization, he noted.

According to Reznikov, none of the NATO members implemented all of the more than 1,200 standards of the alliance.

Last month, the Ukrainian parliament called on NATO to speed up Ukraine's accession to the alliance.

NATO recognized Ukraine as its Enhanced Opportunities Partner in 2020.

