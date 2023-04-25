China respects status of former Soviet republics as sovereign countries after Soviet Union's dissolution: spokesperson

Xinhua) 14:39, April 25, 2023

BEIJING, April 24 (Xinhua) -- China respects the status of the former Soviet republics as sovereign countries after the Soviet Union's dissolution, a spokesperson for the Chinese foreign ministry said Monday.

Last Friday, Chinese Ambassador to France Lu Shaye took an interview from a French media. On the ownership of Crimea, the ambassador said that it depends on how the problem is perceived. Crimea was historically part of Russia and had been offered to Ukraine by former Soviet Union leader Nikita Khrushchev.

In response to a related query, Foreign Ministry spokesperson Mao Ning told a daily news briefing that China's position on relevant issues remains unchanged.

Mao said as to issues related to territorial sovereignty, China's position is consistent and clear. China respects all countries' sovereignty, independence and territorial integrity and upholds the purposes and principles of the UN Charter.

After the Soviet Union dissolved, China was one of the first countries that established diplomatic ties with the countries concerned. Since the establishment of diplomatic ties with these countries, China has followed the principles of mutual respect and equality in developing friendly and cooperative bilateral relations with them. China respects the status of the former Soviet republics as sovereign countries after the Soviet Union's dissolution, Mao said.

Mao said as to the Ukraine issue, China's position is clear and consistent. "We will continue to work with the international community to make our own contribution to facilitating a political settlement of the Ukraine crisis."

"Some media have sought to misrepresent China's position on the Ukraine issue and sow discord between China and the countries concerned. This calls for vigilance," she said.

