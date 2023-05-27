Peng Liyuan meets with DRC's first lady

Xinhua) 10:09, May 27, 2023

Peng Liyuan, wife of Chinese President Xi Jinping, meets with Denise Nyakeru Tshisekedi, wife of President of the Democratic Republic of the Congo (DRC) Felix-Antoine Tshisekedi Tshilombo, in Beijing, capital of China, May 26, 2023. Denise Nyakeru is accompanying Tshisekedi on his state visit to China. (Xinhua/Ding Lin)

BEIJING, May 26 (Xinhua) -- Peng Liyuan, the wife of Chinese President Xi Jinping, met with Denise Nyakeru Tshisekedi, the wife of President of the Democratic Republic of the Congo (DRC) Felix-Antoine Tshisekedi Tshilombo, in Beijing on Friday.

Peng appreciated Denise Nyakeru's efforts to improve the health and well-being of African women, children and adolescents as vice president of the Organization of African First Ladies for Development (OAFLAD).

Peng said that the Chinese side maintains friendly exchanges with the OAFLAD and is willing to strengthen cooperation and work together to contribute more to promoting the cause of women and children and building a China-Africa community with a shared future in the new era.

Peng introduced the positive achievements of the Spring Bud Project, a program launched by China Children and Teenagers' Fund to help dropout girls return to school and improve teaching conditions in impoverished areas. Peng added it is hoped that the two sides could strengthen the exchange of experience in girls and women education to benefit the two peoples.

Noting this is the first time she and President Tshisekedi visited China, Denise Nyakeru thanked President Xi and Madame Peng for their warm and thoughtful reception, and they were deeply impressed by the vitality of China and the hard-working, heroic, and tenacious Chinese people.

Denise Nyakeru highly appreciated Peng's long-term concern and support to the development of women, children and adolescents in African countries and looks forward to further strengthening exchanges and cooperation and jointly contributing to promoting Africa-China friendship.

