President of Eritrea to visit China
(Xinhua) 16:08, May 12, 2023
BEIJING, May 12 (Xinhua) -- At the invitation of Chinese President Xi Jinping, President Isaias Afwerki of the State of Eritrea will start paying a state visit to China on May 14, Foreign Ministry Spokesperson Hua Chunying announced on Friday.
