President of Eritrea to visit China

Xinhua) 16:08, May 12, 2023

BEIJING, May 12 (Xinhua) -- At the invitation of Chinese President Xi Jinping, President Isaias Afwerki of the State of Eritrea will start paying a state visit to China on May 14, Foreign Ministry Spokesperson Hua Chunying announced on Friday.

