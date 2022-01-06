Chinese, Eritrean FMs issue joint statement

Xinhua) 09:51, January 06, 2022

ASMARA, Jan. 5 (Xinhua) -- Chinese State Councilor and Minister of Foreign Affairs Wang Yi and his Eritrean counterpart Osman Saleh on Wednesday issued a joint statement on consolidating bilateral strategic partnership.

The joint statement by the two countries' foreign ministers followed Wang's visit to the Red Sea nation, where he held talks with his Eritrean counterpart and the country's President Isaias Afwerki on various bilateral, regional and international issues of common interest.

During the discussions, both sides agreed to actively conduct practical cooperation under the framework of the Strategic Partnership and the Forum on China-Africa Cooperation (FOCAC) in various sectors of mutual interest, according to the four-point joint statement.

Encouraged by the confirmation of further consolidation and development of the Strategic Partnership by the two countries' heads of state, the two sides also agreed that the Strategic Partnership of the two countries rooted on the tradition of mutual support, based on similarities in the historical trajectories of the two countries and their shared values, predicated on respect of the rule of law, independence, sovereignty, territorial integrity and cooperation, aimed at promoting global and regional peace, stability and prosperity.

According to the joint statement, the two sides agreed to uphold the common values of peace, development, fairness, justice, democracy and freedom for all mankind. They oppose hegemonic interferences in the internal affairs of other countries under the pretext of democracy and human rights.

During the discussions, the Eritrean side reaffirmed adherence to the one-China principle. The Chinese side also stressed it stands against any unilateral sanctions on Eritrea.

(Web editor: Xia Peiyao, Hongyu)