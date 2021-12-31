China's reunification inexorable trend of history: Chinese FM

Xinhua) 08:55, December 31, 2021

BEIJING, Dec. 30 (Xinhua) -- Chinese State Councilor and Foreign Minister Wang Yi said on Thursday the reunification of China is an unstoppable trend, and there is no other way out for Taiwan than to reunify with the mainland.

Wang made the remarks in an interview with Xinhua News Agency and China Media Group on the international situation and China's diplomacy in 2021.

He noted that Nicaragua recently resumed diplomatic relations with China and returned to the right track of the one-China principle. China has gained a new friend in the world. "This fully proves that the one-China principle is a universally recognized principle and represents people's aspiration and the trend of the world."

Wang said there is only one China in the world, and Taiwan is part of China. "This is an undeniable historical and legal fact."

Though there is political antagonism between the two sides of the Taiwan Strait as a result of the civil war fought many years ago, China's sovereignty and territorial integrity has never been severed and will not be severed, he said.

"This is the true status quo of the Taiwan question and also the essence of the 1992 Consensus reflecting the one-China principle, and therefore forms the foundation for pursuing peaceful development of cross-Strait ties," he added.

Wang went on to say the Democratic Progressive Party (DPP) authorities, however, have been bent on undermining this status quo and foundation. "They are the ones responsible for current tensions in the Taiwan Strait. The U.S. has gone back on its commitment made when it established diplomatic relations with China, condoned and abetted 'Taiwan independence' forces, and tried to distort and hollow out the one-China principle. This will put Taiwan into an extremely precarious situation and bring an unbearable cost to the U.S. itself."

Wang said attempts to seek "Taiwan independence" will inevitably end up in failure. "There is no other way out for Taiwan than to reunify with the mainland. This is an inexorable trend of history and the only practical and logical outcome."

