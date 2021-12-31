China to jointly develop shield for immunity with developing countries: FM

Xinhua) 08:55, December 31, 2021

BEIJING, Dec. 30 (Xinhua) -- Chinese State Councilor and Foreign Minister Wang Yi said on Thursday that China will uphold the principle of mutual assistance and jointly develop a shield for immunity with developing countries.

Wang made the remarks in an interview with Xinhua News Agency and China Media Group on the international situation and China's diplomacy in 2021, in response to a query about the measures China will take to further develop its relations with Africa and other members of the developing world.

Noting that this year marks the 65th anniversary of the start of diplomatic relations between China and African countries, Wang said that not long ago, China and African countries successfully held the Eighth Ministerial Conference of the Forum on China-Africa Cooperation despite the impact of COVID-19.

"President Xi Jinping put forward the spirit of China-Africa friendship and cooperation for the first time, set out four proposals for building a China-Africa community with a shared future in the new era, and announced nine programs for cooperation with Africa. All this marked a new milestone in the history of China-Africa relations," said Wang.

China's relations with other members of the developing world, including Latin American and Caribbean countries, Arab countries and Pacific island countries, have made important headway over the year, with fruitful results made in various areas of cooperation, he added.

Wang said that China will continue to make all-out efforts to provide developing countries in need with COVID vaccines and essential supplies to ensure vaccine accessibility and affordability in developing countries and help boost their capacity, confidence and resolve to fight the virus.

China will continue to follow the principle of pursuing the greater good and shared interests, advance strategic coordination with other developing countries, increase trade and investment, and expand practical cooperation to support other countries in enhancing capacity for sustainable and self-generated development, said Wang.

China will strengthen exchanges and mutual learning with other developing countries in the fields of political parties and political affairs, poverty reduction and development, and medical and health services, deepen friendship among the peoples, jointly safeguard the legitimate rights and interests of the developing countries, according to the foreign minister.

(Web editor: Xia Peiyao, Liang Jun)