Chinese FM meets with Eritrean FM

Xinhua) 09:05, January 06, 2022

ASMARA, Jan. 5 (Xinhua) -- Chinese State Councilor and Minister of Foreign Affairs Wang Yi met with Eritrean Foreign Minister Osman Saleh here on Wednesday.

Wang Yi said that it has been 32 years in a row for Chinese foreign ministers to visit Africa for the first time. This demonstrates the solidarity and cooperation between China and Africa, and also shows that China's diplomacy always stands on the side of developing countries.

Eritrea is the first country on this African tour. China cherishes its traditional friendship with Eritrea and is willing to open up new prospects for the development of bilateral relations.

The biggest outcome of this visit is that the two sides reached a consensus and the top leaders of the two countries have made major political decisions to elevate China-Eritrea relations to the Strategic Partnership, which serves the fundamental and long-term interests of the two countries and two peoples.

China would like to take this opportunity to advance all-around mutually beneficial cooperation, open a new chapter in bilateral relations and bring more benefits to the two peoples.

The two sides should strengthen the synergy of the "nine programs" put forward at the Eighth Ministerial Conference of the Forum on China-Africa Cooperation to inject strong impetus into future cooperation.

Wang Yi said that as strategic partners, China and Eritrea should more firmly support each other on issues concerning each other's core interests and major concerns.

"We should strengthen coordination and cooperation in international and multilateral affairs, hold high the banner of multilateralism, and oppose hegemony and power politics. We will continue to promote democracy in international relations and safeguard international fairness and justice," said Wang.

China will always stand by our African brothers, and China's vote in the United Nations always belongs to developing countries.

On his part, Osman said the establishment of the Strategic Partnership between Eritrea and China will push bilateral relations to a new height.

Eritrea fully agrees with Chinese President Xi Jinping's "nine programs" initiative and is ready to work with China to align and implement the cooperation framework plan, strengthen cooperation in infrastructure, ports, industrial parks, and translate the willingness of cooperation into tangible results.

Eritrea and China share common ideals on issues such as peace and stability, sovereignty and independence, mutually beneficial development, equity and justice.

Eritrea firmly pursues the one-China policy and supports China's just position on issues related to China's Taiwan, Hong Kong, Xinjiang, and the South China Sea.

It is Eritrea's long-standing tradition to stand with China. Eritrea is ready to strengthen coordination and cooperation with China to jointly safeguard the legitimate interests of developing countries.

Following the talks, the two foreign ministers signed a joint statement.

(Web editor: Xia Peiyao, Hongyu)