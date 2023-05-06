China slams U.S. criticism on cooperation with Africa

BEIJING, May 5 (Xinhua) -- Chinese foreign ministry spokesperson Mao Ning on Friday said the United States needs to have less jealousy but more openness and inclusiveness when viewing China-Africa cooperation.

Mao made the remarks at a regular press briefing in responses to the accusation of the Subcommittee on Africa of the U.S. House Foreign Affairs Committee on China's economic activities in Africa.

Mao said China has long been following the principle of transparency and openness and expanding new areas of and creating new dynamism for practical cooperation with Africa in light of Africa's needs.

Cooperation outcomes can be found in various parts of Africa, Mao said, adding that the Kafue Gorge Lower Hydropower Project in Zambia, built by China, can reduce carbon emissions by 663,500 tonnes per year and yield revenue of more than 1 million U.S. dollar in power generation per day.

The Mombasa-Nairobi Railway in Kenya has created 46,000 local jobs. Over 80 percent of the employees there are locals. The Railway brings nearly 7,000 passengers and about 18,000 tonnes of cargo to their destination every day. China actively supports the Great Green Wall initiative in Africa and has made new progress in helping relevant countries in desertification treatment, according to Mao.

In addition, the Chinese government has encouraged Chinese companies doing business in Africa to actively fulfill their social responsibilities, the spokesperson said, noting that the African people are in the best position to tell whether China-Africa cooperation is good or not.

Noting that international financial institutions and commercial creditors hold the bulk of Africa's debts, Mao said China has noted that the United States benefits from its dollar hegemony on the one hand, and points fingers at African countries' normal financing cooperation on the other, which is nothing but double standards.

She said in fact, the massive interest rate hikes by the United States has pushed up the cost of financing and debt repayment facing African countries. This is the main cause of African countries' debt issue.

"When viewing China-Africa cooperation, the United States needs to have less jealousy but more openness and inclusiveness," Mao said, urging the United States to make fewer groundless accusations, engage in less zero-sum game, and provide more tangible support.

"As an old Chinese saying goes, 'As he contends for nothing, none in the world could contend with him.' Any cooperation that is truly beneficial to the African people can naturally prevail," Mao said.

