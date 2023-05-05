China opposes meddling in South China Sea issue by citing U.S.-Philippines defense guidelines

BEIJING, May 4 (Xinhua) -- The U.S.-Philippines defense guidelines is a bilateral arrangement, and China firmly opposes any country's move to meddle in the South China Sea issue to harm China's territorial sovereignty and maritime rights and interests by citing the guidelines, Chinese Foreign Ministry spokesperson Mao Ning said on Thursday.

Mao made the comment at a regular news briefing when asked about a bilateral security guidelines in which the U.S. said it will come to the Philippines' defense if its armed forces, including coast guard vessels, came under attack anywhere in the South China Sea.

With the concerted efforts of regional countries, the situation in the South China Sea has maintained overall stability, Mao said.

She stressed that the South China Sea is the shared home for countries in the region, not a hunting ground for forces outside the region.

When regional countries are committed to mutual trust, solidarity, cooperation and properly handling differences, they have in their hand the key to peace and stability in the South China Sea, the spokesperson said.

