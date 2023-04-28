China firmly rejects U.S. prosecuting Chinese officials: spokesperson

BEIJING, April 27 (Xinhua) -- Foreign Ministry Spokesperson Mao Ning on Thursday said China firmly rejects the indictment of Chinese law enforcement officers and other government officials by the United States, urging the U.S. side to stop the erroneous moves immediately.

"Recently, the United States has maliciously concocted the so-called 'transnational repression' narrative, pieced together fabricated evidence and prosecuted Chinese law enforcement officers and other government officials," Mao told a daily news briefing when answering a relevant query, saying that such flagrant political manipulation is aimed at spreading the "China threat" narrative.

China firmly rejects this and has lodged stern representation and strong objection with the U.S. side through diplomatic and law enforcement channels, Mao added.

An official of China's Ministry of Public Security (MPS) on Wednesday lodged stern representation and strong objection to the representatives of the U.S. Department of Justice (DOJ) and Federal Bureau of Investigation Beijing Office over the indictment of Chinese police in the United States.

Mao said what the United States has done is contrary to the basic facts, professional ethics and the rule of law. It is essentially politicizing and weaponizing legal instruments.

"We demand an immediate stop of such erroneous acts," Mao said, adding that China will take resolute countermeasures if the United States refuses to change course and goes down that wrong path.

