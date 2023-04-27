Chinese public security ministry lodges stern representation to U.S. law enforcement agencies over indictment of Chinese police

Xinhua) 13:46, April 27, 2023

BEIJING, April 26 (Xinhua) -- An official of China's Ministry of Public Security (MPS) on Wednesday lodged stern representation and strong objection to the representatives of the U.S. Department of Justice (DOJ) and Federal Bureau of Investigation Beijing Office over the indictment of Chinese police in the United States.

According to a spokesperson of the MPS, the U.S. DOJ has maliciously concocted the so-called "transnational repression" narrative, pieced together fabricated evidence and blatantly prosecuted 40 Chinese law enforcement officers and other government officials.

The MPS firmly opposes that the U.S. side maliciously concocted the so-called "transnational repression" narrative and took foreign policy action targeting China under the cover of legal action, as well as collaborating with the U.S. government to stigmatize and defame China by exploiting the judicial system, the spokesperson said.

The U.S. law enforcement agencies claimed themselves just, independent and non-political. However, based on the presumption of guilt, the U.S. side fabricated groundless charges and made three indictments consecutively, which severely undermined the legitimate interests of Chinese citizens, according to the spokesperson.

The acts of U.S. law enforcement agencies laid bare the malicious nature of politicizing and weaponizing legal instruments, which is contrary to the basic facts, professional ethics and the rule of law. The Chinese side is strongly against such acts and urges the U.S. side to immediately stop political manipulation and judicial bullying, the spokesperson said.

The MPS firmly opposes the egregious indictments against Chinese police officers and cyberspace administration officials, which came out of thin air with no legal basis at all, and were a brazen act of the real thief calling "stop the thief," according to the spokesperson.

China always adheres to the principle of non-interference in other countries' internal affairs, strictly observes international laws and respects the judicial sovereignty of all countries. In contrast, the U.S. interferes in the internal affairs of other countries by abusing extraterritorial and long-arm jurisdiction, the spokesperson said.

"Who acts as 'world policeman'? Whose law enforcement agents are carrying out global interference operation and repression? It is plainly visible to the international community. The United States is the very country to be accused of 'transnational repression'," the spokesperson said.

"We strongly urge the U.S. law enforcement agencies to recognize the serious consequence of the frivolous lawsuits, immediately stop the defamation and dismiss the indictment against Chinese officials, take actions to undo the negative impact, and stop any provocation and confrontation so as to bring bilateral law enforcement cooperation back on track," the spokesperson said.

"If the United States refuses to change course and goes down that wrong path, we will take resolute countermeasures and fight until the end," the spokesperson added.

