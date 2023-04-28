British foreign secretary breaks with U.S. in keynote China speech: Washington Examiner

Xinhua) 13:22, April 28, 2023

NEW YORK, April 27 (Xinhua) -- As its closest ally, Britain takes a very different stand from the United States while dealing with China, Washington Examiner has reported, citing a speech by British Foreign Secretary James Cleverly.

It intends to view China "through the prism of trade engagement rather than security threat," as can be seen from Cleverly's address delivered on Tuesday in London, the news outlet reported.

"This was a speech designed to mitigate Washington's anger while ultimately avoiding China's red lines and offering Beijing an outstretched hand for new cooperation," noted the report.

As Cleverly put it, "we must face the inescapable reality that no significant global problem from climate change to pandemic prevention, from economic instability to nuclear proliferation, can be solved without China," the report said.

When it came to Britain's business interests in China, Cleverly said he was "pushing for a level playing field and fairer competition."

"We have an interest in continuing to benefit from Chinese investment," he continued.

"By highlighting trade interests and the need for what China would call 'win-win cooperation' in other areas, such as climate change, Cleverly is sending Beijing a clear message -- namely that the UK is not on the same page as the U.S. when it comes to China relations," added the report.

