High-level seminar calls for new heights in China-Africa ties

Xinhua) 13:31, May 19, 2023

ADDIS ABABA, May 18 (Xinhua) -- Experts and policymakers attending a high-level seminar on China-Africa cooperation on Thursday called for fostering new highlights in China-Africa ties under the umbrella of the African Union (AU).

The seminar, held in Addis Ababa, the Ethiopian capital, gathered AU Commission (AUC) officials, African diplomats, diplomats from the Chinese Mission to the AU, academia and experts, among others.

Mohammed Belhocine, AU commissioner for Education, Science, Technology and Innovation, said during the occasion that China has played an important and growing role in executing joint cooperation with AUC and its member states, notably under the Forum on China-Africa Cooperation (FOCAC) framework.

"There is no doubt that this intensified cooperation in various sectors, especially in capacity building, has contributed and will continue to contribute to promoting human capital and a higher economic growth in the continent," he said.

The AU commissioner expressed his hope that "this dynamic cooperation will keep going in different areas."

Belhocine's comments were also echoed by Hu Changchun, head of the Chinese Mission to the AU, as he asserted the AU's important role in realizing Africa's common socioeconomic and political aspirations.

Hu underscored that strengthening solidarity and cooperation with African countries is the priority of China's diplomacy.

During the seminar, African and Chinese experts and academia delivered presentations on key topics on past experiences, current opportunities and future prospects with regard to China-Africa cooperation.

Among the topics discussed include China's governance experience and Chinese path to modernization, promoting China-Africa economic and trade cooperation, contributing to lasting peace and security in Africa, as well as enhancing China-Africa health cooperation.

(Web editor: Zhang Kaiwei, Liang Jun)