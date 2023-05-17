Chinese envoy calls for fit-for-purpose support for Sahel region

UNITED NATIONS, May 16 (Xinhua) -- A Chinese envoy on Tuesday called for fit-for-purpose support for countries in the Sahel as they strive for security and development.

Countries in the Sahel, in the face of a complex and critical international and regional situation, have recently worked hard to maintain common security, restore socio-economic development, and strengthen regional solidarity and cooperation with some results achieved, said Dai Bing, China's deputy permanent representative to the United Nations.

The international community and the Security Council should pay more attention to the difficulties and needs faced by the countries in the region and provide help and support that is more fit for purpose, he told the Security Council.

First, intra-regional solidarity and cooperation is the only way to address common challenges, Dai said.

The Sahel faces multiple challenges, such as terrorism, humanitarian crisis, poverty reduction, development, and climate change. Regional countries should uphold the concept of common security and common development, and restore and strengthen regional cooperation on the basis of a balanced accommodation of the concerns of all parties. The international community should respect the sovereignty and ownership of regional countries and provide constructive support for deepening regional cooperation, he said.

The international community should draw lessons from the situation in Sudan, maintain an appropriate level of patience with the political transition in certain countries, provide more support and encouragement and safeguard overall regional stability, he added.

Second, combating terrorism is a top priority in the Sahel, said Dai.

Terrorist activities in the region are still on the rise with terrorist groups attacking armed forces, ransacking villages and blocking roads, causing massive civilian casualties and displacement. The international community should give top priority to supporting regional efforts to fight terrorism and maintain stability, focus on helping countries strengthen security-sector capacity-building, and respect their right to carry out independent external security cooperation, he said.

Third, deepening sustainable development is the way to strike at the heart of the problem, he said.

To root out terrorism in the Sahel, military and security means alone hardly work, Dai said. "We must tackle both the symptoms and the root causes. The international community should support the development of the Sahel with a greater sense of urgency, give the development agenda more prominence, guarantee and improve people's livelihoods, protect and promote human rights -- all in the course of development."

Promoting sustainable development is a key objective for the practical cooperation between China and countries in the region. China is ready to work with the international community to provide more support to countries in the Sahel in poverty reduction, food security, agriculture and livestock farming, infrastructure and development financing, he said.

