Chinese FM calls for stronger China-Africa mutual support, strategic synergy

Xinhua) 09:04, May 26, 2023

Chinese State Councilor and Foreign Minister Qin Gang attends and addresses the reception celebrating the Africa Day in Beijing, capital of China, May 25, 2023. (Xinhua/Yin Bogu)

BEIJING, May 25 (Xinhua) -- Chinese State Councilor and Foreign Minister Qin Gang attended the reception celebrating the Africa Day on Thursday in Beijing, putting forward propositions on further deepening China-Africa cooperation.

Addressing the reception, Qin congratulated the Organization of African Unity on its 60th anniversary on behalf of the Chinese government, noting that Africa has become an important force with global influence and rising international status.

Entering a new era of building a closer China-Africa community with a shared future, China and Africa need to strengthen unity and cooperation more than ever, Qin said.

He called on China and Africa to firmly safeguard each other's legitimate rights and interests and further strengthen mutual support on issues concerning each other's sovereignty, development and dignity.

China and Africa should actively promote modernization programs with distinctive features, Qin said, calling on both sides to promote synergy among the Belt and Road Initiative, the Global Development Initiative, the African Union's Agenda 2063 and other development strategies of African countries, and help Africa accelerate industrialization, localization and economic diversification.

Qin said China and Africa should jointly promote the reform of the global governance system, safeguard the common interests of developing countries and continue to pool the strength of developing countries.

China and Africa need to jointly implement the Global Security Initiative, de-escalate hotspot issues in Africa and around the world, and jointly address non-traditional security challenges, Qin said, calling for improving the UN's efforts to promote peace and stability in Africa, and enhancing Africa's capacity to fight terrorism and maintain stability.

Qin also called for further strengthening exchanges and mutual learning among civilizations and accelerating the implementation of the Global Civilization Initiative in Africa.

Demeke Mekonnen Hassen, Ethiopian Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Foreign Affairs, and Christophe Lutundula, Vice Prime Minister and Foreign Minister of the Democratic Republic of the Congo, attended the reception.

They said China has become the most important partner for African integration, and Africa is ready to carry forward the spirit of partnership and jointly build a community with a shared future for Africa and China as well as for mankind.

(Web editor: Zhang Kaiwei, Wu Chaolan)