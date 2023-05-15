Cementing China-Spain ties with stamps
(People's Daily Online) 11:00, May 15, 2023
(Web editor: Hongyu, Wu Chengliang)
Photos
Related Stories
- Stamps issued to commemorate 50th anniv. of China-Spain diplomatic ties
- Stamps marking 50th anniversary of China-Spain diplomatic ties launched in N China's Hebei
- Stamps issued to commemorate 50th anniv of China-Spain diplomatic ties
- Spanish man visits Hengshui Lake to celebrate China-Spain friendship
- Long-rooted friendship
- China "perfect partner" with Spain, Europe for scientific cooperation, say experts
- Chinese market key to continued growth of Spanish beauty firms, manager says
About People's Daily Online | Join Us | Contact Us
Copyright © 2023 People's Daily Online. All Rights Reserved.
Copyright © 2023 People's Daily Online. All Rights Reserved.