Stamps issued to commemorate 50th anniv. of China-Spain diplomatic ties

Xinhua) 08:31, May 12, 2023

This image shows the stamps marking the 50th anniversary of the establishment of diplomatic relations between China and Spain. (Xinhua)

BEIJING, May 11 (Xinhua) -- A set of two stamps was issued on Wednesday to mark the 50th anniversary of the establishment of diplomatic relations between China and Spain.

The stamps, featuring Spain's Laguna de Fuente de Piedra and the Hengshui Lake in north China's Hebei Province, were designed by Chinese stamp designer Ma Lihang.

The Hengshui Lake is a national nature reserve that boasts a complete wetland ecosystem. It is home to 333 bird species, 757 insect species, 594 plant species, and 45 fish species.

Laguna de Fuente de Piedra, within the wet zones of the Western Mediterranean, is home to the largest colony of flamingoes in the Iberian Peninsula.

Birds rest at the Hengshui Lake in north China's Hebei Province, Oct. 28, 2022. (Photo by Wang Tieliang/Xinhua)

Flamingos are seen in Laguna de Fuente de Piedra, Spain, May 8, 2023. (Xinhua/Meng Dingbo)

This aerial photo taken on May 6, 2023 shows a view of the Hengshui Lake in north China's Hebei Province. (Xinhua/Mu Yu)

This file photo taken on Nov. 29, 2016 shows a view of Laguna de Fuente de Piedra in Spain.(Xinhua)

This aerial photo taken on Dec. 22, 2022 shows birds resting at the Hengshui Lake in north China's Hebei Province. (Photo by Chen Kang/Xinhua)

This file photo taken on Dec. 29, 2022 shows a sunset view of the Hengshui Lake in north China's Hebei Province. (Photo by Wang Tieliang/Xinhua)

This undated file photo shows a sunset view of Laguna de Fuente de Piedra in Spain, (Photo by Carmen Planas/Xinhua)

A heron forages near the Hengshui Lake in north China's Hebei Province, May 6, 2023. (Xinhua/Mu Yu)

A hare forages near Laguna de Fuente de Piedra, Spain, May 8, 2023. (Xinhua/Meng Dingbo)

A heron flies above the Hengshui Lake in north China's Hebei Province, May 6, 2023. (Xinhua/Mu Yu)

This undated file photo shows a group of grey cranes in Laguna de Fuente de Piedra, Spain. (Xinhua)

A postal staff member displays a first day cover with the stamps marking the 50th anniversary of the establishment of diplomatic relations between China and Spain in Hengshui, north China's Hebei Province, May 10, 2023. (Xinhua)

