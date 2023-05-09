Spanish man visits Hengshui Lake to celebrate China-Spain friendship

When Álvaro Lago, a man from Spain, began to study the Chinese language 17 years ago, he never thought that one day he would celebrate the friendship between his motherland and his second hometown China at Hengshui Lake in Hengshui city, north China's Hebei Province.

Álvaro Lago (Photo/People's Daily Online)

Lago said China and Spain have much in common, including putting people's lives first, emphasizing family union, and having a passion for culture, traditions, history and traditional festivals. The two countries also hold something important in common -- environmental protection.

The fact that hundreds of thousands of birds come to Hengshui Lake to breed every spring reminds Lago of his hometown Málaga, which is home to the Fuente de Piedra Lagoon, one of the most important wetlands in Spain. Every year, hundreds of thousands of flamingoes from Africa overwinter at the lagoon.

Photo shows grey herons at Hengshui Lake. (Photo/Chen Kang)

Both Hengshui Lake and the Fuente de Piedra Lagoon are precious, and so is the China-Spain friendship, said Lago. Though the two countries are far away from each other geographically, they uphold common ideals and convictions, according to him. That's the main reason why he comes to China and what makes him feel at home in the country.

China Post Group Co., Ltd. (China Post) will issue two commemorative stamps to celebrate the 50th anniversary of the establishment of diplomatic relations between China and Spain in Hengshui city on May 10. One of the stamps features Hengshui Lake, and the other features the Fuente de Piedra Lagoon.

Lago hoped that the two countries will continue to enhance contacts and expand cooperation in environmental protection through the stamps.

Photo show a view of Hengshui Lake. (Photo/Chen Kang)

