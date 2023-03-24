Senior CPC official meets Spanish delegation on deepening party ties

Xinhua) 09:38, March 24, 2023

Li Shulei, a member of the Political Bureau of the Communist Party of China (CPC) Central Committee and head of the Publicity Department of the CPC Central Committee, meets with a Spanish delegation led by Jose Luis Centella, president of the Communist Party of Spain, in Beijing, capital of China, March 23, 2023. The delegation consisted of representatives of Spain's left-wing political parties, think tanks and media. (Xinhua/Li Tao)

BEIJING, March 23 (Xinhua) -- Senior Communist Party of China (CPC) official Li Shulei met in Beijing on Thursday with a Spanish delegation led by Jose Luis Centella, president of the Communist Party of Spain.

The delegation consisted of representatives of Spain's left-wing political parties, think tanks and media.

Li, a member of the Political Bureau of the CPC Central Committee and head of the Publicity Department of the CPC Central Committee, said that China and Spain have a long history of friendship. The two countries have implemented the consensus reached by the two heads of state and had fruitful cooperation in various fields.

He stressed that the CPC attaches great importance to enhancing exchanges with Spain's left-wing political parties.

"China is willing to take the 50th anniversary of the establishment of diplomatic ties between the two countries as a new starting point to promote mutual learning between civilizations and people-to-people exchanges, to inject new impetus into the comprehensive strategic partnership between China and Spain," said Li.

Centella said that Spain's left-wing forces cherish the friendly relations with the CPC and stand ready to actively promote bilateral relations between the two countries.

