Senior CPC official meets Spanish delegation

Xinhua) 08:41, March 23, 2023

BEIJING, March 22 (Xinhua) -- Liu Jianchao, head of the International Department of the Communist Party of China Central Committee, met with a Spanish delegation led by Jose Luis Centella, president of the Communist Party of Spain, in Beijing on Wednesday.

The delegation consisted of representatives of Spain's left-wing political parties, think tanks and media.

The two sides exchanged views on strengthening inter-party exchanges, promoting China-Spain and China-EU relations, advancing the implementation of the Global Development Initiative, the Global Security Initiative and the Global Civilization Initiative, and promoting the building of a community with a shared future for mankind.

(Web editor: Zhang Kaiwei, Liang Jun)