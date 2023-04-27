Long-rooted friendship

April 27, 2023 By WU HAITAO ( China Daily

Mutual respect and benefit have created a strong foundation for the healthy development of China-Spain relations

China and Spain established diplomatic relations on March 9, 1973.The healthy development of China-Spain relations over the past 50 years can be attributed to the fact that both sides have stayed true to the original aspiration of the establishment of diplomatic relations — upholding mutual respect, equality and mutual benefit — and adhered to the correct path of friendly coexistence between countries with different cultures and systems. The two sides have persistently conducted exchanges and dialogues, carried out win-win cooperation, and promoted the continuous deepening of their friendly relations. In 2005, China and Spain established a comprehensive strategic partnership. In 2018, President Xi Jinping paid a successful state visit to Spain, and the two nations issued a joint statement on strengthening the comprehensive strategic partnership in the new era. In recent years, China-Spain relations have continued to develop, displaying a strong momentum and showing broad prospects.

First of all, the two countries have maintained high-level communication and kept consolidating political mutual trust. In November last year, President Xi and Spanish Prime Minister Pedro Sanchez held a successful bilateral meeting in Bali, Indonesia. On March 9, President Xi and King Felipe VI exchanged congratulatory messages on the 50th anniversary of the establishment of bilateral diplomatic relations. From March 30 to 31, Prime Minister Sanchez attended the Boao Forum for Asia Annual Conference 2023 and visited China. During the visit, President Xi, Premier Li Qiang and Zhao Leji, chairman of the Standing Committee of the National People's Congress, held meetings and talks with the Spanish leader respectively. The visit was a complete success and injected strong impetus into the further development of bilateral relations. As President Xi pointed out, the two sides should adhere to planning bilateral relations from a strategic and long-term perspective, stay committed to the fundamentals of mutually beneficial cooperation between China and Spain, and support each other on issues concerning their respective core interests including sovereignty, security and development. The two countries should follow the general direction of friendship, mutual trust and cooperation, and be strategically focused in developing bilateral relations.

Second, bilateral trade has grown steadily, and economic and trade cooperation has shown broad prospects. China is currently Spain's largest trading partner outside the European Union, and Spain is China's fifth-largest trading partner within the European Union. According to Chinese statistics, the bilateral trade in goods reached $51.5 billion in 2022 — the first time in history it has exceeded $50 billion — and it continues to maintain a good momentum of development. China is committed to advancing Chinese modernization on all fronts through high-quality development, which will provide other countries, including Spain, with a broader market and more cooperation opportunities. China is ready to work with Spain to take the 50th anniversary of the establishment of diplomatic relations as a new starting point to deepen and substantiate mutually beneficial cooperation between the two countries. The two sides should synergize development strategies and tap their cooperation potential. China is ready to work with Spain to develop trade and investment, strengthen industrial alignment, foster such new growth sources of cooperation as new energy and advanced materials, and deepen Belt and Road cooperation. More Spanish enterprises are welcome to invest and do business in China. China expects both sides to continue expanding pragmatic cooperation so that more tangible cooperation results will benefit the two peoples.

Third, people-to-people exchanges have been wonderful and bilateral friendship has been reinforced. China and Spain, as two ancient civilizations, have had an important influence in the history of human society. History shows that despite their long distance, the two civilizations have complemented and attracted each other, and the friendship between the two sides dates back long into history. Leaders of both countries attach great importance to people-to-people exchanges. President Xi pointed out that the two sides should ensure the success of the China-Spain Year of Culture and Tourism and enhance the public support for bilateral friendship. Spanish leaders have repeatedly stressed that they are willing to enhance mutual understanding and friendship between the two peoples. As the Chinese ambassador to Spain, I have felt keenly over the past few years the Spanish people's friendly feelings toward China and their love for Chinese culture. The Happy Chinese New Year event, jointly organized by the Chinese embassy in Spain and governments of the Madrid autonomous region and the city of Madrid, is very popular in the local area. With the help of experts from both countries, giant pandas have been able to reproduce in Spain. The five giant pandas in the Madrid Zoo attract a large number of visitors every day. The giant panda cooperation between the two countries has brought great joy to the Spanish people and built a bridge of friendship between the two countries.

Fourth, the two sides should actively carry out multilateral cooperation to jointly address global challenges. Both China and Spain are champions of and beneficiaries of multilateralism and globalization. President Xi pointed out that the two countries should communicate closely within multilateral frameworks such as the United Nations and the G20, and make positive contributions to addressing the common challenges faced by mankind. China regards Spain as a trustworthy partner in the EU and hopes that Spain will play an active role in promoting China-EU dialogue and cooperation. During his visit to China, Prime Minister Sanchez said that Spain supports the strengthening of exchanges and cooperation between the EU and China. He stressed that Spain will take over the rotating presidency of the EU in the second half of this year, and will commit itself to promoting dialogue and cooperation between the EU and China.

This year marks the 50th anniversary of the establishment of China-Spain diplomatic relations, and it is also the China-Spain Year of Culture and Tourism, during which both sides will hold a series of activities. The Chinese side held a series of activities for the opening of the Year of Culture and Tourism, including an opening concert and an exhibition on the cultural heritage from the Civilizations of Qin and Han, two ancient Chinese dynasties (221 BC-AD 220).On March 9, the day marking the 50th anniversary of bilateral diplomatic ties this year, two trains commemorating this anniversary departed from Madrid and Yiwu, Zhejiang province, respectively and met each other half way, a vivid symbol of the cooperation between the two countries and China and Europe under the framework of jointly building the Belt and Road. The postal departments of the two countries will jointly issue stamps to commemorate the 50th anniversary. I believe that, through these activities, the friendship between China and Spain will be further consolidated.

Beijing attaches great importance to relations with Madrid, and is willing to take the 50th anniversary of the establishment of bilateral diplomatic relations as an opportunity to comprehensively plan for a longer-term bilateral relationship. China is willing to work with Spain to further put in place the joint statement issued by both sides in 2018 and the key consensuses reached by the leaders of the two countries, maintain regular high-level communication, strengthen top-level design and political guidance, deepen and substantiate win-win cooperation, and ensure bilateral friendship is rooted in the hearts of the two peoples and bring the bilateral comprehensive strategic partnership to a new level.

The author is Chinese ambassador to Spain. The author contributed this article to China Watch, a think tank powered by China Daily. The views do not necessarily reflect those of China Daily.

