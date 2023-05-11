Stamps marking 50th anniversary of China-Spain diplomatic ties launched in N China's Hebei

People's Daily Online) 13:27, May 11, 2023

The launch ceremony of commemorative stamps to celebrate 50 years of diplomatic relations between China and Spain was held on May 10 at Hengshui Lake in Hengshui city, north China's Hebei Province.

Photo shows a stamp to celebrate the 50th year of diplomatic relations between China and Spain.

The two commemorative stamps feature Hengshui Lake and Spain's Fuente de Piedra Lagoon, respectively, showcasing the beautiful lake scenery and natural ecological features of China and Spain. It is the first time that Hengshui Lake is being used on the stamp jointly issued by China and a foreign country.

Dong Xiaohang, mayor of Hengshui city, speaks at the launch ceremony. (People's Daily Online/Zhou Bo)

Stamps are dubbed as a nation's "calling cards" and those jointly issued by China and foreign countries commemorate major diplomatic events involving China and foreign countries and the diplomatic achievements they make, Dong Xiaohang, mayor of Hengshui city, said at the launch ceremony.

Dong noted that he felt heartened and proud that Hengshui Lake appears on the commemorative stamp to show the beautiful scenery of China and bear witness to the friendship between China and Spain.

Zhang Zongliang, general manager of the Hebei branch of China Post Group Co., Ltd. (China Post), speaks at the launch ceremony. (People's Daily Online/Zhou Bo)

Zhang Zongliang, general manager of the Hebei branch of China Post Group Co., Ltd. (China Post), said that Hengshui Lake, a symbol of China's ecological vitality, together with Spain's Fuente de Piedra Lagoon, convey the beauty of man-nature harmony.

The launch ceremony consisted of three parts. Some guests shared stories about Hengshui Lake.

Guests unveil the commemorative stamps and the first day cover. (People's Daily Online/Zhou Bo)

Alvaro Lago, the host of the launch ceremony and People's Daily Online reporter, speaks at the ceremony. (People's Daily Online/Zhou Bo)

Alvaro Lago, the host of the ceremony and People's Daily Online reporter, said the fact that hundreds of thousands of birds come to Hengshui Lake to breed every spring reminds him of his hometown Málaga, which is home to the Fuente de Piedra Lagoon, one of the most important wetlands in Spain. Every year, hundreds of thousands of flamingos from Africa overwinter at the lagoon.

Both Hengshui Lake and the Fuente de Piedra Lagoon are precious, and so is China-Spain friendship, said Lago. Though the two countries are far away from each other geographically, they uphold common ideals and convictions, according to him. That's the main reason why he comes to China and makes him feel at home in the country.

A guest at the launch ceremony sends out a postcard. (People's Daily Online/Zhou Bo)

The stamps were designed by Chinese designer Ma Lihang. It is expected that a total of 6.9 million sets of the commemorative stamps will be released for sale over six months.

Guests attending the launch ceremony look at a stamp catalogue. (People's Daily Online/Zhou Bo)

