China's Li wins men's 25m rapid fire pistol at ISSF Baku World Cup
BEIJING, May 14 (Xinhua) -- China's veteran Li Yuehong edged world silver medalist Clement Bessaguet of France by one hit to win the men's 25m rapid fire pistol gold as the ISSF World Cup in Baku, Azerbaijan concluded on Sunday.
Li, Bessaguet and Florian Peter of Germany were tied on 24 hits with two series to go, before two-time Olympic bronze medalist Li went ahead with a perfect series, followed by Bessaguet one hit behind. Peter missed two shots in the penultimate series and had to settle for the bronze.
Having missed his first target in the final series, 33-year-old Li held his nerve to make the following four and kept a 33 to 32 advantage over his French rival, who also missed one hit.
This was the fourth gold medal for China at the Baku World Cup, as the country led the medal tally with four golds, one silver and two bronzes.
The other Chinese shooter in the final, Zhang Jueming, winner of the Bhopal World Cup in March, finished fourth this time.
