Olympic champion Jiang Ranxin takes maiden ISSF World Cup win in Lima

Xinhua) 15:13, April 14, 2023

LIMA, April 13 (Xinhua) -- China's Olympic 10m air pistol mixed team champion Jiang Ranxin claimed her first World Cup victory in the women's 10m air pistol event at the ISSF World Cup in Lima, Peru, on Thursday.

Jiang, who also secured a bronze in the individual event at the Tokyo Olympics, placed second in both qualification and ranking matches after Klaudia Bres of Poland.

The gold medal match seemed one-sided when Jiang took a 10-2 lead, but the 2019 European champion Bres made a strong comeback, winning the next five shots to turn the fortune around at 12-10. Jiang regained her form to take the gold medal point at 14-12 before sealing the victory with an impressive 10.5 to Bres' 10.2.

China's 18-year-old Zhao Nan, who won three silver medals at the junior world championships last year, earned a bronze in her senior international competition debut.

In the men's 10m air pistol competition, China's Zhang Bowen overcame a mediocre performance in the qualification to book a final clash with Damir Mikec but was defeated by the Serbian veteran 16-10 in the gold medal match. Ismail Keles of Turkey claimed the bronze.

The Lima World Cup will continue on Friday with 10m air rifle and air pistol mixed team golds up for grabs.

(Web editor: Zhang Kaiwei, Liang Jun)