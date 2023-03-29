China's Gao Jinmei wins silver in women's skeet at ISSF Larnaca World Cup

NICOSIA, March 29 (Xinhua) -- China's Gao Jinmei took the silver medal behind four-time European champion Danka Bartekova of Slovakia in the women's skeet competition at the ISSF Shotgun World Cup in Larnaca, Cyprus on Tuesday.

Gao, who finished second in the qualification after Bartekova following a shoot-off, advanced into the medal match as the top finisher in her bracket of the ranking match, together with teammate Jiang Yiting, who beat Victoria Larson of Sweden in a shoot-off to clinch a berth. Bartekova and Francisca Crovetto Chadid of Chile marched on in the other ranking match.

Bartekova, the bronze medalist from the 2012 Olympic Games, kept cool to lead the medal match after the first 20 targets and put the contest out of reach before the final four. The 38-year-old claimed the gold medal with 35 hits, five ahead of Gao. Crovetto Chadid took the bronze.

The men's skeet competition saw Erik Pittini of Italy beat Finland's Eetu Kallioinen with 38 hits to 35 in the medal match to stand on top of the podium. Kallioinen had the chance to force a shoot-off in the last four targets, but missed three of them and had to settle for a silver. Sven Korte of Germany won bronze.

The Larnaca World Cup will continue on Wednesday with the skeet mixed team competition.

