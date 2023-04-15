China takes two 10m air pistol mixed team medals at ISSF Lima World Cup

Xinhua) 14:52, April 15, 2023

LIMA, April 15 (Xinhua) -- Chinese shooters bagged a silver and a bronze medal in the 10m air pistol mixed team event at the ISSF World Cup in Lima, Peru on Friday.

Olympic champion Jiang Ranxin, fresh from a women's 10m air pistol gold on Thursday, had a strong pairing with men's runner-up Zhang Bowen. The duo squeezed into the gold medal match with 578 points in the qualification, edging their compatriots Zhao Nan/Hu Kai to the third place with two more 10s.

Men's winner on Thursday Damir Mikec and his partner Zorana Arunovic hit 579 to lead the qualification.

The Chinese pair was 11-9 ahead in the gold medal match when Jiang began to struggle and allowed their Serbian opponents to seize the match point at 15-11 before taking the eventual victory 17-13.

Zhao/Hu beat Annia Kathleen Becerra Nunez/Marko Carrillo of Peru 17-11 in the bronze medal match.

In the 10m air rifle mixed team, Eszter Denes/Zalan Pekler of Hungary defeated Oceanne Muller/Brian Baudouin of France 16-8 to win the gold medal. The bronze medal went to Aneta Stankiewicz/Tomasz Bartnik of Poland.

China's Olympic and world champion Yang Haoran and his new partner Wang Zhilin had a disappointing 14th-place finish in the qualification, and the other Chinese pair Han Jiayu/Gao Qiang didn't make it to the medal matches either by finishing eighth.

The Lima World Cup will continue on Saturday with men's and women's 10m air rifle golds up for grabs.

