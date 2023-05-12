China takes gold, silver in 10m air rifle mixed team at ISSF Baku World Cup

Xinhua) 10:10, May 12, 2023

BEIJING, May 11 (Xinhua) -- Chinese shooters Huang Yuting and Sheng Lihao edged their compatriots Wang Zhilin and Yang Haoran 16-14 to win the gold medal of the 10m air rifle mixed team event at the ISSF World Cup in Baku, Azerbaijan on Thursday.

Huang and Sheng led the qualification with 634.2 points, 1.4 points ahead of their teammates, but it was the Wang/Yang pair that gained the upper hand early in the final, leading 7-1.

However, the champions of the Bhopal World Cup in March refused to give up and tied the score at 8-8, before they won five points in a row from 11-14 down en route to their victory.

Aneta Brabcova/Frantisek Smetana of the Czech Republic defeated winner from the Lima World Cup Eszter Denes/Zalan Pekler of Hungary 17-11 in the bronze medal match.

Also on Thursday, Divya Thadigol Subbaraju and Sarabjot Singh of India took the 10m air pistol mixed team gold after fending off Zorana Arunovic and Damir Mikec of Serbia 16-14. The bronze medal went to Turkish pair Simal Yilmaz and Ismail Keles.

The Baku World Cup continues on Friday with the men's and women's 10m air rifle golds on offer.

