China's Feng Sixuan wins women's 25m pistol gold at ISSF Baku World Cup

Xinhua) 12:59, May 15, 2023

BEIJING, May 13 (Xinhua) -- China's Feng Sixuan triumphed again in the women's 25m pistol event at the ISSF World Cup in Baku, Azerbaijan on Saturday following her maiden World Cup title at the previous stop in April.

Feng made herself known after claiming three gold and two silver medals from the Junior World Championships last year. After qualifying in fifth place on Saturday, the 20-year-old made a quick adjustment and went head to head with Haniyeh Rostamiyan of Iran in the final after the first four series.

Feng then took advantage of Rostamiyan's stumble and established a four-hit lead with a perfect series in the seventh round, before wrapping up her victory with 38 hits, five ahead of her Iranian opponent. World bronze medalist Doreen Vennekamp of Germany took the bronze.

Also on Saturday, Jiri Privratsky of the Czech Republic won back-to-back men's 50m rifle 3 positions titles with 466.1 points, beating Serhiy Kulish of Ukraine by 0.6 points. The other Czech shooter in the final, European champion Petr Nymbursky, claimed the bronze medal.

China's Tian Jiaming, despite a top finish with 590 points in the qualification, only finished seventh due to early struggles in the kneeling position.

The Baku World Cup concludes on Sunday with the men's 25m rapid fire pistol and women's 50m rifle 3 positions golds up for grabs.

(Web editor: Zhang Kaiwei, Liang Jun)