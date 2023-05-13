Kyrgyz president expresses readiness to deepen cooperation with SCO partners

Xinhua) 10:31, May 13, 2023

BISHKEK, May 12 (Xinhua) -- Kyrgyzstan attaches great importance to participating in the Shanghai Cooperation Organization (SCO) cooperation, and is ready to intensify its interaction with the SCO member states in various fields, Kyrgyz President Sadyr Japarov said Thursday.

The press service of the Kyrgyz president said Japarov made the remarks at a meeting with visiting SCO Secretary-General Zhang Ming in the capital city of Bishkek.

The two sides exchanged views on priority areas of cooperation within the SCO framework and further development of cooperation among the SCO partners in regional security, economy, trade, culture and other fields.

Japarov said that in order to ensure regional security, combat terrorism, extremism, drug trafficking and cross-border organized crime, it is necessary to complete the establishment of the Center for Combating International Organized Crime in Bishkek.

Japarov stressed that the Kyrgyz side is making efforts to organize consultations among the delegations from departments of the SCO member states to discuss issues related to the establishment of the center.

At the same time, Japarov noted the need to strengthen joint measures to ensure cyber security, as well as practically implement the relevant documents on toughening international information security.

In addition, he stressed the importance of continuing the process of setting up effective financial mechanisms, in particular, creating the SCO Development Bank and the SCO Development Fund in order to carry out economic projects.

Zhang informed Japarov of the ongoing work of the SCO Secretariat and cooperation within the SCO in all areas.

He said that the secretariat will continue its efforts to promote and coordinate the implementation of decisions by the heads of the SCO member states.

