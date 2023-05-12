Kyrgyz foreign minister underlines SCO cooperation

May 12, 2023

BISHKEK, May 11 (Xinhua) -- Kyrgyz Foreign Minister Jeenbek Kulubaev on Thursday met with Secretary-General of the Shanghai Cooperation Organization (SCO) Zhang Ming and highlighted more cooperation within the SCO, the press service of the Kyrgyz Foreign Ministry reported.

Zhang arrived in Kyrgyzstan to participate in the SCO Issyk-Kul International Marathon, which will be held on May 13 in Cholpon-Ata town.

During the meeting, Kulubaev noted the importance of further strengthening cooperation within the SCO, the report said.

The Kyrgyz foreign minister also stressed the priority issues for the Kyrgyz side within the framework of the SCO, in particular, the creation of effective financial mechanisms for the implementation of economic projects, the Development Bank and the SCO Development Fund, and the establishment of the SCO Center for Combating International Organized Crime.

Zhang confirmed the readiness of the SCO Secretariat to provide comprehensive support in the implementation of the tasks and agreements of the heads of SCO member states.

In addition, the two sides substantively discussed priority areas of cooperation within the SCO, as well as issues related to the preparation of the SCO Summit in New Delhi in July and the meeting of the Council of Heads of Government of the SCO member states in Bishkek in October.

