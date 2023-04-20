Chinese FM meets SCO chief

Xinhua) 10:34, April 20, 2023

Chinese State Councilor and Foreign Minister Qin Gang meets with Secretary-General of the Shanghai Cooperation Organization (SCO) Zhang Ming in Beijing, capital of China, April 19, 2023. (Xinhua/Zhai Jianlan)

BEIJING, April 19 (Xinhua) -- Chinese State Councilor and Foreign Minister Qin Gang met with Secretary-General of the Shanghai Cooperation Organization (SCO) Zhang Ming in Beijing on Wednesday.

Qin said that the SCO is an important platform for regional countries to seek strength through unity, and has played an important role in safeguarding regional security and stability and promoting shared development and prosperity.

He added that at last year's Samarkand Summit, Chinese President Xi Jinping summed up the successful experience of the SCO and reached an important consensus with leaders of other member states on expanding cooperation in various fields, charting the course for the future development of the SCO.

China is ready to strengthen cooperation with other member states, actively implement the Global Development Initiative, the Global Security Initiative and the Global Civilization Initiative proposed by President Xi, and jointly build an even closer community of shared future, Qin said.

Lauding the work of the secretary-general and the secretariat, Qin expressed the hope that the secretariat would continue to play a coordinating role, promote cooperation in various fields in a coordinated manner, and continuously enhance the organization's cohesion and capacity for implementation.

He added that China will continue to strongly support the work of the secretary-general and the secretariat.

Zhang said that he will lead the secretariat to earnestly implement the consensus reached by the heads of state and push for greater development of the SCO. He thanked China for its strong support for the work of the secretariat.

Chinese State Councilor and Foreign Minister Qin Gang meets with Secretary-General of the Shanghai Cooperation Organization (SCO) Zhang Ming in Beijing, capital of China, April 19, 2023. (Xinhua/Zhai Jianlan)

(Web editor: Zhang Kaiwei, Wu Chaolan)