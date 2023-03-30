China calls on SCO members to deepen cooperation on law enforcement, security

Xinhua) 11:16, March 30, 2023

Chinese State Councilor and Minister of Public Security Wang Xiaohong attends the 18th Meeting of the Security Council Secretaries of the Shanghai Cooperation Organization Member States via video link in Beijing, capital of China, March 29, 2023. (Xinhua/Zhai Jianlan)

BEIJING, March 29 (Xinhua) -- Chinese State Councilor and Minister of Public Security Wang Xiaohong on Wednesday called on Shanghai Cooperation Organization (SCO) member states to deepen pragmatic cooperation in the fields of law enforcement and security, and jointly create a sound security environment for the economic recovery and social stability of all countries.

Wang made the remarks when attending the 18th Meeting of the Security Council Secretaries of the SCO Member States via video link. He noted that China is willing to work with all parties to implement the Global Security Initiative.

He called for all countries to defuse the risks of external interference and safeguard their core interests, such as national sovereignty, territorial integrity and independently choosing development paths.

It is important to bridge differences through dialogue and resolve disputes through cooperation, Wang said, stressing that joint efforts are needed to foster a new regional security structure that is balanced, effective and sustainable.

He called on all parties to resolutely contain and crack down on the three forces of terrorism, separatism and extremism, and strengthen cooperation to combat transnational crime, such as telecom and internet fraud, online gambling, and drug trafficking.

He also called on all parties to continue to engage in positive interactions to promote stable structure in Afghanistan.

(Web editor: Zhang Kaiwei, Liang Jun)