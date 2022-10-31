Home>>
Chinese premier to host meeting of SCO council of heads of government of member states
(Xinhua) 16:40, October 31, 2022
BEIJING, Oct. 31 (Xinhua) -- The 21st Meeting of the Council of Heads of Government of Member States of the Shanghai Cooperation Organization (SCO) will be held via video link on Tuesday. Chinese Premier Li Keqiang will host the meeting in Beijing, a Foreign Ministry spokesperson announced Monday.
The heads of government and representatives of SCO member states and observer states, heads of SCO permanent organs, the SCO Entrepreneurs' Committee and the SCO Interbank Consortium, and representatives of the United Nations Economic and Social Commission for Asia and the Pacific (ESCAP) and other international institutions and organizations will attend the meeting upon invitation, said spokesperson Zhao Lijian.
