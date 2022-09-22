Kyrgyzstan, Tajikistan willing to settle border conflicts peacefully: SCO secretary-general

September 22, 2022

BEIJING, Sept. 21 (Xinhua) -- The Shanghai Cooperation Organization (SCO) believes Kyrgyzstan and Tajikistan will settle frictions via peaceful, political and diplomatic means to ensure stability on the border, said SCO secretary-general Zhang Ming on Wednesday.

According to media reports, armed clashes on the border between Kyrgyzstan and Tajikistan broke out from Sept. 14 to 16, resulting in multiple casualties.

Noting the two countries are SCO members, Zhang said maintaining peace and stability and a good-neighborly and cooperative relationship are significant factors for safeguarding regional peace and security. Zhang said it is also the common wish of all SCO members, including Kyrgyzstan and Tajikistan.

"The SCO is closely following the development of the relevant incident. SCO members and I have maintained contact with the two countries. We have made positive efforts to ease the situation and conveyed sympathy over the casualties," said Zhang.

"We believe Kyrgyzstan and Tajikistan are willing to uphold the 'Shanghai Spirit' and principles of the SCO Charter, bear in mind the overall picture of the region, and settle frictions via peaceful, political, and diplomatic means to ensure stability on the border," Zhang added.

He expressed appreciation for the protocol signed on Sept. 19 between Kyrgyzstan and Tajikistan to resolve their armed conflict on the border, saying the two countries agreed to commit themselves to a complete cessation of hostilities and work together to restore peace and stability in the border areas.

"We hope the two countries will continue to work in the same direction of managing and resolving differences and seeking common interests," he said. The SCO stands ready to play a positive role in strengthening communication, properly handling and resolving differences between the two sides, and safeguarding regional peace and stability within the framework of the SCO and in manners enshrined by the SCO Charter, Zhang said.

