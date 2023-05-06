Chinese FM urges strategic independence, security cooperation at SCO meeting

Chinese State Councilor and Foreign Minister Qin Gang attends the Shanghai Cooperation Organization (SCO) foreign ministers' meeting in Goa, India, May 5, 2023. (Xinhua/Javed Dar)

The more chaotic and intertwined the international situation is, the more firmly the SCO, as a key constructive force in global and regional affairs, should display the Shanghai Spirit, Chinese State Councilor and Foreign Minister Qin Gang said. He put forward a five-point proposal to build a closer SCO community with a shared future.

When delivering a speech at the SCO foreign ministers' meeting, Qin pointed out that the world is faced with multiple crises and challenges featuring a resurgence of the Cold War mentality, headwinds of unilateral protectionism, as well as rising hegemonism and power politics.

When delivering a speech at the SCO foreign ministers' meeting, Qin pointed out that the world is faced with multiple crises and challenges featuring a resurgence of the Cold War mentality, headwinds of unilateral protectionism, as well as rising hegemonism and power politics.

The more chaotic and intertwined the international situation is, the more firmly the SCO, as a key constructive force in global and regional affairs, should display the Shanghai Spirit, said the Chinese foreign minister.

He put forward a five-point proposal to build a closer SCO community with a shared future.

First, upholding strategic independence, and enhancing solidarity and mutual trust. The SCO members should support each other in safeguarding sovereignty, security and development interests, and oppose external forces interfering in regional issues or inciting color revolutions, he said.

Second, deepening security cooperation and maintaining regional peace. The SCO members should continue to jointly crack down on the "three forces" of terrorism, separatism and extremism, drug trafficking and transnational organized crimes, support Afghanistan in establishing a broadly-based and inclusive political structure and combat any form of terrorism, Qin said.

Third, advocating openness and inclusiveness, and promoting interconnected development. The SCO members should resolutely oppose any act violating international economic order and market rules, so as to ensure smooth and stable industrial and supply chains, he said.

Fourth, upholding fairness and justice, and improving global governance. China is ready to coordinate and cooperate with other SCO members and jointly support the SCO's participation in implementing the major initiatives including that of building a community with a shared future for mankind, as well as the Global Development Initiative, Global Security Initiative and Global Civilization Initiative, in order to establish a more just and rational international order, Qin said.

Fifth, developing a vision for long-term development and building mechanisms. The SCO should complete the process for the memberships of Iran and Belarus in an orderly manner, and enhance the organization's cohesion and capacity for action, he added.

Chinese State Councilor and Foreign Minister Qin Gang (R4) attends the Shanghai Cooperation Organization (SCO) foreign ministers' meeting in Goa, India, May 5, 2023. (Xinhua/Javed Dar)

Qin said China is willing to expand cooperation with other SCO member states, jointly move forward on the path of national development and revitalization, and work together toward building a community with a shared future for mankind.

Participants at the meeting spoke highly of the contributions to regional security and development made by the SCO as a major regional cooperation platform.

The SCO members said they support Afghanistan in achieving national stability and reconstruction, back the SCO to strengthen cooperation with the United Nations and BRICS countries, defend the purposes and principles of the UN Charter, and uphold multilateralism.

They agreed to further strengthen security cooperation and jointly combat terrorism, separatism, drug production and trafficking, and cyber crimes.

They also pledged to enhance cooperation in such areas as transport, energy, finance, investment, free trade, digital economy and environmental protection so as to achieve common development.

In addition, they agreed to accelerate the building of the SCO secretariat and the regional anti-terrorism institutions, and advance the SCO membership expansion process in an orderly manner in order to promote the international influence of the SCO.

The ministerial meeting made full preparations for the SCO summit to be held in New Delhi this summer.

