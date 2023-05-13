We Are China

Exploring chemistry between ancient traditions and modern life in Xi'an

Xinhua) 09:31, May 13, 2023

This aerial photo taken on June 14, 2022 shows a view of the Qujiang New District in Xi'an, northwest China's Shaanxi Province. (Xinhua/Shao Rui)

XI'AN, May 12 (Xinhua) -- Relying on rich historical and cultural resources, Xi'an, a city with over 3,100 years of history, by integrating culture and tourism, promotes and boosts new consumption model to inject new vitality into urban life.

This aerial photo taken on Feb. 26, 2023 shows the south part of the ancient city wall in Xi'an, northwest China's Shaanxi Province. (Xinhua/Shao Rui)

This aerial photo taken on Feb. 26, 2023 shows the south part of the ancient city wall in Xi'an, northwest China's Shaanxi Province. (Xinhua/Shao Rui)

This aerial photo taken on April 25, 2023 shows the Yongning Gate of the ancient city wall of Xi'an, northwest China's Shaanxi Province. (Xinhua/Shao Rui)

Tourists dine at a themed street in Xi'an, northwest China's Shaanxi Province, May 11, 2023. (Xinhua/Shao Rui)

A tourist poses for a photo at the Giant Wild Goose Pagoda scenic area in Xi'an, northwest China's Shaanxi Province, March 25, 2023. (Xinhua/Shao Rui)

Tourists take photos near the Giant Wild Goose Pagoda in Xi'an, northwest China's Shaanxi Province, May 8, 2023. (Xinhua/Shao Rui)

Tourists have fun at a themed street in Xi'an, northwest China's Shaanxi Province, May 11, 2023. (Xinhua/Shao Rui)

This aerial photo taken on June 14, 2022 shows the Qujiangchi heritage park in Xi'an, northwest China's Shaanxi Province. (Xinhua/Shao Rui)

People camp at a park along the Bahe River in Xi'an, northwest China's Shaanxi Province, May 15, 2022. (Xinhua/Shao Rui)

People are seen at a cafe in Xi'an, northwest China's Shaanxi Province, March 25, 2023. (Xinhua/Shao Rui)

People view books at a bookstore in Xi'an, northwest China's Shaanxi Province, Jan. 24, 2022. (Xinhua/Shao Rui)

People are seen at a cafe in Xi'an, northwest China's Shaanxi Province, May 11, 2023. (Xinhua/Shao Rui)

This photo taken on May 8, 2023 shows a view of the Giant Wild Goose Pagoda and the Datang Everbright City scenic area in Xi'an, northwest China's Shaanxi Province. (Xinhua/Shao Rui)

Tourists have fun at a themed street in Xi'an, northwest China's Shaanxi Province, May 11, 2023. (Xinhua/Shao Rui)

An actress performs at the Datang Everbright City scenic area in Xi'an, northwest China's Shaanxi Province, July 18, 2022. (Xinhua/Shao Rui)■

(Web editor: Zhang Wenjie, Wu Chaolan)