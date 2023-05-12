Landmark in time-honored city of Xi'an: Shaanxi History Museum

Xinhua) 14:37, May 12, 2023

A tri-colored glazed pottery is exhibited in Shaanxi History Museum in Xi'an, northwest China's Shaanxi Province, May 11, 2023. (Xinhua/Li Yibo)

Xi'an, a city with over 3,100 years of history, served as the capital for 13 dynasties in Chinese history. It is also home to the world-renowned Terracotta warriors created in the Qin Dynasty (221-207 BC).

Shaanxi History Museum, which is situated to the northwestern side of the Giant Wild Goose Pagoda in Xi'an City, was completed and opened to the public in 1991. As China's first national-level modern museum, the establishment of the Shaanxi History Museum marked a milestone in the development of China's museum industry.

The museum houses about 1.7 million collector's items. The highlights of the collections include bronze ware of the Shang and Zhou dynasties (1600 BC-256 BC), ancient pottery figurines, gold and silver objects of the Han Dynasty (202 BC-220 AD) and Tang Dynasty (618-907) and mural paintings of Tang Dynasty.

An artifact from the Western Zhou Dynasty (1046-771 BC) is exhibited in Shaanxi History Museum in Xi'an, northwest China's Shaanxi Province, May 11, 2023. (Xinhua/Li Yibo)

People take photos at the main entrance of the Shaanxi History Museum in Xi'an, northwest China's Shaanxi Province, May 11, 2023. (Xinhua/Li Yibo)

Tourists view mural paintings from Tang dynasty (618-907) in Shaanxi History Museum in Xi'an, northwest China's Shaanxi Province, May 11, 2023. (Xinhua/Li Yibo)

A bronze ware from the Warring States Period (770-221 BC) is exhibited in Shaanxi History Museum in Xi'an, northwest China's Shaanxi Province, May 11, 2023. (Xinhua/Li Yibo)

Tourists visit Shaanxi History Museum in Xi'an, northwest China's Shaanxi Province, May 11, 2023. (Xinhua/Li Yibo)

An artifact from the Tang dynasty (618-907) is exhibited in Shaanxi History Museum in Xi'an, northwest China's Shaanxi Province, May 11, 2023. (Xinhua/Li Yibo)

Tourists visit Shaanxi History Museum in Xi'an, northwest China's Shaanxi Province, May 18, 2022. (Xinhua/Li Yibo)

A tourist visits Shaanxi History Museum in Xi'an, northwest China's Shaanxi Province, May 11, 2023. (Xinhua/Li Yibo)

"Gold dragons in running position," a set of handicrafts from the Tang Dynasty (618-907), is exhibited in Shaanxi History Museum in Xi'an, northwest China's Shaanxi Province, May 18, 2022. (Xinhua/Li Yibo)

Tourists visit Shaanxi History Museum in Xi'an, northwest China's Shaanxi Province, May 11, 2023. (Xinhua/Li Yibo)

Tourists visit Shaanxi History Museum in Xi'an, northwest China's Shaanxi Province, May 11, 2023. (Xinhua/Li Yibo)

A tourist takes photos of an exhibit in Shaanxi History Museum in Xi'an, northwest China's Shaanxi Province, May 18, 2022. (Xinhua/Li Yibo)

Tourists select cultural and creative products in Shaanxi History Museum in Xi'an, northwest China's Shaanxi Province, May 11, 2023. (Xinhua/Li Yibo)

A tourist views a mural painting from Tang dynasty (618-907) in Shaanxi History Museum in Xi'an, northwest China's Shaanxi Province, May 11, 2023. (Xinhua/Li Yibo)

Tourists visit Shaanxi History Museum in Xi'an, northwest China's Shaanxi Province, May 11, 2023. (Xinhua/Li Yibo)

