Saplings prepared, transported to clients in southern Xinjiang during season of afforestation

People's Daily Online) 16:38, March 29, 2023

Villagers pack saplings in Qigexing township, Yanqi Hui Autonomous County of the Bayingolin Mongolian Autonomous Prefecture, northwest China's Xinjiang Uygur Autonomous Region. (Photo/Que Hure)

As temperatures rise, the southern part of northwest China's Xinjiang Uygur Autonomous Region has entered the afforestation season.

In recent days, local villagers in Yanqi Hui Autonomous County of the Bayingolin Mongolian Autonomous Prefecture have been busy preparing saplings planted on over 6,000 mu (400 hectares) of land, which will be transported to clients located in other places in the region.

This spring, Yanqi plans to cultivate over 3,600 mu of saplings.

(Web editor: Hongyu, Du Mingming)