Migratory birds return to Bosten Lake in NW China’s Xinjiang

March 24, 2023

As the temperature gradually rises, a large number of migratory birds have returned to Bosten Lake in Bohu county, northwest China’s Xinjiang Uygur Autonomous Region.

A flock of birds fly over Bosten Lake in Bohu county, northwest China’s Xinjiang Uygur Autonomous Region. (Photo/Mi’er Zhati)

The birds flew over the lake, foraged or frolicked there, forming a beautiful scene of spring.

“The ecological environment of Bosten Lake has continued to improve in recent years. It seems that the number of migratory birds in the lake this year has more than doubled over the past years,” said Tong Zhihong, a shutterbug.

Bosten Lake is the largest inland freshwater lake in China, with its water area covering 1,646 square kilometers.

A large number of migratory birds rest along the lakefront of Bosten Lake in Bohu county, northwest China’s Xinjiang Uygur Autonomous Region. (Photo/Yang Beilan)

Staying true to the idea that lucid waters and lush mountains are invaluable assets, Bohu county has intensified efforts to protect the ecological environment of the lake in recent years. Thanks to the improving environment of the lake, the species and population of wild birds have been rising. The lake is now home to 198 species of wild birds, including those under first-class state protection in China, including Pallas’ fish eagles, saker falcons, golden eagles, and black storks.

“To provide a sound habitat for migratory birds, we have built platforms and bird islands for them. We have also built six monitoring stations around Bosten Lake for wild birds,” said Wu Lijie, a worker with the wildlife conservation station of Bohu county.

A large number of migratory birds rest along the lakefront of Bosten Lake in Bohu county, northwest China’s Xinjiang Uygur Autonomous Region. (Photo/Mi’er Zhati)

Migratory birds are seen in Bosten Lake in Bohu county, northwest China’s Xinjiang Uygur Autonomous Region. (Photo/Yang Beilan)

