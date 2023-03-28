We Are China

Flower paradise in Tibet greets peach blossoms season

Ecns.cn) 09:28, March 28, 2023

Picturesque scenery of peach blossoms at Gala village, renowned as "1st village of peach blossoms", Nyingchi, southwest China's Tibet Autonomous Region, March 26, 2023. (Photo: China News Service/Li Lin)

