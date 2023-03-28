Home>>
Flower paradise in Tibet greets peach blossoms season
(Ecns.cn) 09:28, March 28, 2023
Picturesque scenery of peach blossoms at Gala village, renowned as "1st village of peach blossoms", Nyingchi, southwest China's Tibet Autonomous Region, March 26, 2023. (Photo: China News Service/Li Lin)
(Web editor: Zhong Wenxing, Liang Jun)
Photos
Related Stories
- Man inherits traditional Tibetan metal forging techniques in SW China’s Xizang
- Tibet autonomous region sees continuous improvement in primary-level healthcare services
- Special education opens window for students with disabilities
- Solar halo observed over Lhasa
- Ancient DNA reveals Tibetan ancestry shaped by rich history: study
- Designed cookware facilitates Tibetans' daily life
- Scenery of Basum Lake after snow in Nyingchi, SW China's Tibet
- Tibetans celebrate spring plowing in Lhasa
- Power transmission project ensures stable electricity supply for Ngari
- Third China's Xizang Internet Photography & Video Festival unveils excellent photos
About People's Daily Online | Join Us | Contact Us
Copyright © 2023 People's Daily Online. All Rights Reserved.
Copyright © 2023 People's Daily Online. All Rights Reserved.